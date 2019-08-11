Oslo Mosque Shooting Being Investigated as Possible Terrorist Attack - Police

The incident took place on Saturday when a gunman tried to storm the al-Noor Islamic Centre in the Norwegian capital, wounding one person.

"We're investigating this as an attempt at carrying out an act of terrorism", Assistant Chief of Police Rune Skjold told a news conference on Sunday.

Earlier this weekend, investigators found the body of a woman related to the suspected assailant. Skjold called her death suspicious and said that the police are searching for more information on the matter.

The shooter, detained by the police, has been charged with murder.

At least a dozen people were in the Al-Noor Centre when an attacker started firing. He was quickly overpowered by the people there, and only managed to wound a 75-year-old man.

The attack on the mosque occurred as Muslims across the world celebrated the second day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.