36-year-old Tommy Robinson is serving his second spell in a London prison after his re-trial over filming live those charged in the notorious Huddersfield child grooming case in the face of a reporting ban. He earlier voiced fears that if jailed, he could fall victim to the “jihadi gangs” that he said are in control of the UK penitentiary system.

The ex-English Defence League (EDL) leader is being kept in solitary confinement, having previously stayed in a so-called “box”, a “23-and-a-half hours a day sensory deprivation-style”, according to the Spectator USA, citing Canadian media mogul Ezra Levant, head of the right-leaning web outlet Rebel Media.

The journalist, who covered overall 7,000 miles in a round trip to see Robinson, went on to say that the activist had gone down nearly 40 lbs in weight “through starvation” during his first stint in prison, “the Dickensian confines of Her Majesty’s Prison Onley”.

“Everyone knows that the UK prisons are overrun by gangs, Muslim gangs in particular, which is why he couldn’t be in the general population, and why he couldn’t eat food sent to solitary confinement in Onley. The prison governor in Onley would not let him buy food from the canteen in sufficient quantities, so he lost 40 pounds in 10 weeks through starvation. He was only eating one can of tuna and one piece of fruit a day for 10 weeks. It was horrific”, he shared.

Robinson is currently in his second jail spell - serving a nine-month sentence "at Her Majesty’s pleasure" in London’s notorious Belmarsh prison for contempt of court, or, as Levant put it, “doing journalism” as he filmed and named suspects in a grooming gang trial. The media mogul specified that the place of confinement is a High Security Unit - a totally isolated accommodation which is typically reserved for “Islamists” or “terrorists”.

“It’s solitary confinement in that he’s not allowed to see any other prisoners, but it’s not like in HMP Onley…here, he’s allowed half an hour on the exercise bike, the prison governor himself visits once a day, he has a medical once a day, he’s not being starved”, Levant described at length.

According to Levant, a lot really rests with foreign media coverage countering the left-leaning British media outlets that badmouth the anti-Islamist activist.

Should the British authorities “believe that they’re going unscrutinised by foreign media”, they would “take the liberty” of sending Robinson back to Onley, the media entrepreneur shared.

However disturbing it may sound, Levant doesn’t rule out that the British authorities might not mind if Robinson doesn’t survive:

“I’m not saying it’s the majority, but there are certainly some people in politics, in the press, in the police and the Prosecution Service who wouldn’t be sad if Tommy had an untimely death at the hands of a prison gang. Absolutely”.

Arrested on the courthouse steps, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was imprisoned, released on appeal, and then taken to prison for a second time after he was found guilty on 11 July of breaching the trial of a sexual grooming gang at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

The Old Bailey ruled that his Facebook Live video of defendants had violated reporting restrictions and compromised the trial on the sexual exploitation of girls by a grooming gang in Huddersfield, the 20 members of which were all ethnically South Asian and largely of Pakistani descent. During the live broadcast of the defendants on Facebook, Robinson cited demographic statistics about the number of Muslims living in Britain and dwelled on the UK-based Muslim rape gangs.

Shortly after Robinson’s imprisonment, from where he is expected to be released on licence after 10 weeks, groups of his supporters took to streets clashing with the police as they protested the incarceration of the activist, prompting left-wingers to fire back with a series of their own rallies.

Robinson has insisted multiple times that Britain has “fallen”, finding fault with the establishment and even asking Donald Trump for political asylum, claiming that he could be killed if imprisoned due to UK jails being “controlled by jihadi gangs”.