Register
21:12 GMT +310 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019

    Tommy Robinson ‘Lost 40 Pounds Through Starvation’ When Kept in 'Dickensian' Prison Cell – Report

    © AP Photo / Danny Lawson/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Lilia Dergacheva
    0 01

    36-year-old Tommy Robinson is serving his second spell in a London prison after his re-trial over filming live those charged in the notorious Huddersfield child grooming case in the face of a reporting ban. He earlier voiced fears that if jailed, he could fall victim to the “jihadi gangs” that he said are in control of the UK penitentiary system.

    The ex-English Defence League (EDL) leader is being kept in solitary confinement, having previously stayed  in a so-called “box”, a “23-and-a-half hours a day sensory deprivation-style”, according to the Spectator USA, citing Canadian media mogul Ezra Levant, head of the right-leaning web outlet Rebel Media.

    The journalist, who covered overall 7,000 miles in a round trip to see Robinson, went on to say that the activist had gone down nearly 40 lbs in weight “through starvation” during his first stint in prison, “the Dickensian confines of Her Majesty’s Prison Onley”.

    “Everyone knows that the UK prisons are overrun by gangs, Muslim gangs in particular, which is why he couldn’t be in the general population, and why he couldn’t eat food sent to solitary confinement in Onley. The prison governor in Onley would not let him buy food from the canteen in sufficient quantities, so he lost 40 pounds in 10 weeks through starvation. He was only eating one can of tuna and one piece of fruit a day for 10 weeks. It was horrific”, he shared.

    Robinson is currently in his second jail spell - serving a nine-month sentence "at Her Majesty’s pleasure" in London’s notorious Belmarsh prison for contempt of court, or, as Levant put it, “doing journalism” as he filmed and named suspects in a grooming gang trial. The media mogul specified that the place of confinement is a High Security Unit - a totally isolated accommodation which is typically reserved for “Islamists” or “terrorists”.

    “It’s solitary confinement in that he’s not allowed to see any other prisoners, but it’s not like in HMP Onley…here, he’s allowed half an hour on the exercise bike, the prison governor himself visits once a day, he has a medical once a day, he’s not being starved”, Levant described at length.

    According to Levant, a lot really rests with foreign media coverage countering the left-leaning British media outlets that badmouth the anti-Islamist activist.

    Should the British authorities “believe that they’re going unscrutinised by foreign media”, they would “take the liberty” of sending Robinson back to Onley, the media entrepreneur shared.

    However disturbing it may sound, Levant doesn’t rule out that the British authorities might not mind if Robinson doesn’t survive:

    “I’m not saying it’s the majority, but there are certainly some people in politics, in the press, in the police and the Prosecution Service who wouldn’t be sad if Tommy had an untimely death at the hands of a prison gang. Absolutely”.

    Arrested on the courthouse steps, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was imprisoned, released on appeal, and then taken to prison for a second time after he was found guilty on 11 July of breaching the trial of a sexual grooming gang at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

    The Old Bailey ruled that his Facebook Live video of defendants had violated reporting restrictions and compromised the trial on the sexual exploitation of girls by a grooming gang in Huddersfield, the 20 members of which were all ethnically South Asian and largely of Pakistani descent. During the live broadcast of the defendants on Facebook, Robinson cited demographic statistics about the number of Muslims living in Britain and dwelled on the UK-based Muslim rape gangs.

    Shortly after Robinson’s imprisonment, from where he is expected to be released on licence after 10 weeks, groups of his supporters took to streets clashing with the police as they protested the incarceration of the activist, prompting left-wingers to fire back with a series of their own rallies. 

    Robinson has insisted multiple times that Britain has “fallen”, finding fault with the establishment and even asking Donald Trump for political asylum, claiming that he could be killed if imprisoned due to UK jails being “controlled by jihadi gangs”.

    Related:

    Norwegian Party Leader Banned From Facebook For Slamming Migration, Supporting Tommy Robinson
    Police Clash with Tommy Robinson's Supporters and Opponents in London (Live Video)
    Tommy Robinson Punched by Elderly Inmate in Prison Shower for ‘Acting Like a Boss’ – Report
    Tags:
    right-winger, grooming gang, contempt of court, trial, Tommy Robinson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Get Your Lean On: Famous Towers Across the Globe
    Get Your Lean On: Famous Towers Across the Globe
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse