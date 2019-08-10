One Person Injured in Shooting at Mosque in Norway - Police

A shooting incident took place earlier in the day at the al-Noor Islamic Centre in Oslo, Norway, according to local police.

One person was injured when a gunman stormed a mosque in Oslo. The perpetrator has been arrested, local police said in a statement.

According to the police, there is nothing indicating that more people were involved.

Law enforcement is continuing to work at the scene. There are several armed police patrols on-site, as well as a large number of ambulances in the area.

#Bærum. Ringeriksveien. al-Noor Islamic senter. Det har vært en skyteepisode inne i moskeen. En person er skutt. Ukjent skadeomfang på denne. En gjerningsperson er pågrepet. Politiet jobber på stedet. — OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) August 10, 2019

While police said that they have no information on who the perpetrator is, he was described as a "young white man".​