One Person Injured in Shooting at Mosque in Norway - Police

One person was injured when a gunman stormed a mosque in Oslo. The perpetrator has been arrested, local police said in a statement.
According to the police, there is nothing indicating that more people were involved.
Law enforcement is continuing to work at the scene. There are several armed police patrols on-site, as well as a large number of ambulances in the area.
#Bærum. Ringeriksveien. al-Noor Islamic senter. Det har vært en skyteepisode inne i moskeen. En person er skutt. Ukjent skadeomfang på denne. En gjerningsperson er pågrepet. Politiet jobber på stedet.— OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) August 10, 2019
While police said that they have no information on who the perpetrator is, he was described as a "young white man".
