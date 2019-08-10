British Energy Watchdog Ofgem Demands Report From National Grid After Biggest Outage in Decades

Ofgem has previously demanded an "urgent detailed report" on the blackout to see the causes of the incident and even threatened enforcement action against the power company.

The UK energy watchdog, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), is demanding explanations from the National Grid after a major power outage on Friday cut electricity to almost 1 million people in England and Wales, putting many of them in danger.

The incident affected transportation, as many traffic light systems stopped working, several airports were left in darkness, and many people were stuck in trains for up to nine hours.

Commenting on the outage, the National Grid stated it was an "incredibly rare event" and that the causes of the blackout are under investigation at the moment.