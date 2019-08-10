Register
15:09 GMT +310 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nord Stream 2 pipes

    Oxford Researcher Says US Might Fail to Stop Nord Stream 2, Repeat Reagan’s Failure

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    240

    Washington has repeatedly criticised the Russian-European gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2, citing alleged security threats and suggesting that Europe would become too dependent on Moscow. The US Senate is considering imposing sanctions against its construction to hamper the venture, which is due to be finished this year.

    The US attempt to hinder the pipeline project Nord Stream 2, set to deliver gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, with sanctions might come too late, the American outlet Bloomberg suggests. While the construction of the undersea part is almost finished and the venture is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2019, the US Senate is still to vote on the sanction bill.

    The outlet cites senior research fellow at Oxford Institute for Energy Studies Jonathan Stern, comparing these efforts with the Reagan administration’s attempt to limit Soviet gas exports in the early 1980s.

    “They were resisted and ineffective then and I think we can expect the same result today. This all looks likely to be too late to be very significant since most of these pipelines have already been laid, unless the US attempts retroactive sanctions, which I think could really raise a storm on this side of the Atlantic”, the scholar predicted.

    Trader form Alfa Energy Ltd. Wayne Bryan echoed this stance, noting that even though there “might be a bit of disruption”, the Senate’s attempt to hamper the construction is not likely to stop it. At the same time, the outlet points out that there are signals of heightened supply risk for 2020.

    Last week, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee moved forward with legislation to sanction the Western European energy concerns involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Prior to last week's announcement by the Senate, the Trump administration repeatedly indicated that it was considering sanctions against Nord Stream 2, a joint venture between Russia’s Gazprom and five European energy giants including Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall, Austria’s OMV, France’s Engie and the Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell.

    The US has repeatedly stated its opposition towards the Moscow-initiated Nord Stream 2 project. In June, the US State Department noted that companies working in Russian energy exports could face restrictive measures, insisting that Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline threatens the EU's energy security and stability. In particular, US President Donald Trump lambasted Germany, saying that its heavy reliance on Russian oil and gas supplies was “inappropriate”, and called Berlin "a captive" of Russia.

    Germany, as well as several other European countries, has advocated for the project, insisting that its purpose is solely economic. Russia has, for its part, stressed that US liquefied gas (LNG) suppliers were trying to force European consumers to buy more expensive gas, calling it a manifestation of "unfair competition”.

    Related:

    Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Would ‘Turn EU Energy Policy Into US's Plaything’ – German Businessman
    German Media Reveals Perfect New Way for US to Sabotage Nord Stream 2
    US Senate Panel Reportedly Supports Bill to Impose Sanctions on Companies Involved in Nord Stream 2
    Tags:
    Ronald Reagan, sanctions, Nord Stream 2, Germany, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse