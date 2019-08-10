Explosion Hits Near Police Station in Copenhagen (Photo)

A blast has occurred near a mobile police station in Norrebro, which is close to the city centre. According to authorities, nobody was injured. At the moment there is no official information about the cause of the incident.
The police earlier stated that Tuesday's blast near the Danish Tax Agency was a deliberate attack, not an accident, but no group has claimed responsibility for it.
#denmark #Copenhagen #eksplosion #explosion #police #station pic.twitter.com/2CC50I9uOl— rita khoury (@ritakhoury10) August 10, 2019
