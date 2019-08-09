Massive Blackout Reported in London, Traffic Lights in South-East England Go Down

London and south-eastern England have suffered from a massive power cut, reports say. Transport for London has warned that traffic lights have gone down in the UK capital.
According to reports, Southern and Gatwick Express are also facing delays and cancellations.
"There was a power surge on the national grid this evening which means we lost power to all our signalling over a wide area, including the Newport, Gloucester, Ashford, Bristol, Eastbourne, Hastings, Three Bridges and Exeter areas", a Network Rail spokeswoman stated.
⚠️ #TLUpdates - Trains are currently at a stand between Farringdon & Bedford.— Thameslink (@TLRailUK) August 9, 2019
This is having a wider impact to services across the whole network. More information once we have it.
Full details, service updates, travel advice & ticket acceptance ℹ️👇https://t.co/iYMraBkjSy
Social media users have started to comment on the blackout.
Victoria line closed due to #powercut and its raining...... Perfectly timed for #RushHour #victorialine pic.twitter.com/XfHTWWHSpC— Ian (@immayo1) August 9, 2019
God to the UK:#powercut pic.twitter.com/lBGbc6kLvk— Phil Stewart (@iamphilstewart) August 9, 2019
Welcome to Clapham Junction #powercut pic.twitter.com/sPppOOqRge— Steph (@stefidoo) August 9, 2019
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)