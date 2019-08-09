Massive Blackout Reported in London, Traffic Lights in South-East England Go Down

Due to the failure of the power supply, train services running across the network may be cancelled or delayed, Thameslink, main-line route in the British railway system reported.

London and south-eastern England have suffered from a massive power cut, reports say. Transport for London has warned that traffic lights have gone down in the UK capital.

According to reports, Southern and Gatwick Express are also facing delays and cancellations.

"There was a power surge on the national grid this evening which means we lost power to all our signalling over a wide area, including the Newport, Gloucester, Ashford, Bristol, Eastbourne, Hastings, Three Bridges and Exeter areas", a Network Rail spokeswoman stated.

Trains are currently at a stand between Farringdon & Bedford.



This is having a wider impact to services across the whole network.



— Thameslink (@TLRailUK) August 9, 2019

Social media users have started to comment on the blackout.

