Man Charged With Making Bomb Hoax at Polish Consulate in Manchester - UK Police

Poland's Consulate in Manchester was provisionally evacuated after a security threat on 8 August, according to media reports.

UK police have said in a statement that prosecutors have charged a 55-year-old man with making a bomb hoax after an incident at Poland's Consulate in Manchester.

Bogdan Benduski has been remanded to appear before Manchester City Magistrates’ Court, the police said in a statement.

Shortly after 10 a.m. local time on 8 August, police received a report that two men were "behaving suspiciously" in the Consulate General of Poland on Portland Street. Following the report, police detained one of the men. According to reports, the Consulate was evacuated due to the security threat.