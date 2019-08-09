Register
14:45 GMT +309 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists enjoy the sea and the good weather at Ayia Napa resort in southeast part of the Island of Cyprus (File)

    British Teen Accused of Making False Gang Rape Claims in Ayia Napa Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 03

    She is also seeking a new lawyer while held on remand at a detention centre in Nicosia, after her legal representation dramatically and unexpectedly quit 7th August due to a “serious disagreement” with her family and his client.

    The family of the British teenager accused of making false gang rape allegations in Ayia Napa has launched a crowdfunding bid to raise £15,000 to pay her legal fees.

    Entitled ‘'Help teen victim get justice in Cyprus’, the GoFundMe bid is intended to assist the 19-year-old in her battle against charges of ‘public mischief’ – she faces a potential prison sentence of up to a year if convicted.

    The page is administered by lawyer John Hobbs, and states the family intend to appoint an expert legal team to represent the teenager in regard to the matter, and expose the alleged breaches of her rights by Cypriot police while in custody.

    The family maintain the statement she gave to police withdrawing her allegations of gang rape by 12 Israelis was given under duress and in breach of her rights. It led to the collapse of the investigation into the dozen teenagers and charges of public mischief being made against her. 

    “In the early hours of 28th July 2019, following a week of traumatic events, our daughter was arrested for allegedly making a false allegation of rape in Cyprus and is currently being detained in prison awaiting trial…She’s alone in prison abroad after an awful series of events, we just want to bring her home. We’re seeking funds to pay for the required legal representation in Cyprus,” the page states.

    It goes on to note Justice Abroad has been providing assistance within the UK, bringing together an “expert legal team” drawn from both Nicosia and London to challenge “the many breaches of her rights”.

    Justice Abroad’s Michael Polak said she was given a statement to sign after eight hours in a police station without access to legal representation – it led to seven Israeli men being released from prison and allowed to return home. Police in Cyprus deny the woman was mistreated and forced to withdraw her rape allegation.

    Five other individuals were arrested but released after DNA tests failed to link them to the alleged crime scene. Mobile phone footage of the woman allegedly having consensual sex with the group was later released by one of the men involved and has spread like wildfire across online porn sites and messaging apps in Israel.

     

    Related:

    Footage of 19-Year-Old Ayia Napa Rape Accuser Set Israelis Free, But Lawyer Claims She's Real Victim
    US Navy SEAL Team Removal Reportedly Caused By Alleged Rape, Alcohol Abuse
    Five French Tourists Arrested in Benidorm, Spain Over Alleged Gang Rape of Norwegian Woman – Report
    India's Top Probe Agency Confirms Unnao Rape Survivor's Allegations Against Jailed Lawmaker
    Tags:
    rape allegations, rapes, gang rape, Rape
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse