Merkel’s Ally Urges Exclusion of Migrant Children From German Primary Schools

Since 2015, Germany has welcomed nearly a million refugees which came amid harsh criticism of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s “open borders policy”. A latest poll conducted by Friedrich Ebert Foundation revealed that “Germans are by and large open to immigration”.

Carsten Linnemann, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, has called for migrant children with poor German language skills to be excluded from compulsory education.

“To put it in a nutshell: A child who barely speaks and understands German has no place yet in a primary school”, Linnemann, deputy chair of the CDU's parliamentary group, told the German newspaper Rheinische Post.

Calling for tougher pre-matriculation language requirements, Linnemann admitted that “it costs money” but that “a lack of integration and education are much more expensive at the end of the day”.

He referred to migrant children as those who allegedly have a negative impact on German-speaking classmates and damage the quality of education in German public schools on the whole.

Speaking to the German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung, Karin Prien, the CDU education minister in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein state , slammed Linnemann’s remarks as “populist nonsense” and “the completely wrong path”.

Ahmad Mansour, a prominent German-Palestinian-Israeli psychologist studying extremism, however, took to Twitter to defend Linnemann, pointing out that “some want to purposefully misunderstand someone”.

“It's come to an industry of outrage! Objective differentiated dispute is a thing of yesterday”, he tweeted,

Earlier, a Friedrich Ebert Foundation poll revealed that about 63 percent of respondents believe that migration can help resolve Germany's shortage of skilled labour, while nearly 50 percent claim that migration added to enriching the country economically, as well as socially and culturally.

In a separate development, a mother and her son were allegedly pushed in front of an approaching high-speed train in Frankfurt by a 40-year-old Eritrean who illegally arrived in Switzerland in 2006.

Commenting on the issue, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer insisted that the German government “cannot allow either the exploitation or the downplaying of crimes by immigrants”.

