Register
15:32 GMT +307 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British pounds

    Investigation Exposes Record 'Golden Goodbye' Payouts to Departed Ministers Under Theresa May

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In total, 18 ministers who were eligible for severance pay quit or were sacked over the government's approach to Brexit, while four members of the House of Lords who served as ministers resigned.

    British taxpayers paid out almost £850,000 in ‘golden goodbyes’ to government ministers who quit their jobs, were fired or lost their seats in the 2017 general election, along with their advisers, a POLITICO analysis has found.

    The abnormally vast severance pay budget reflects the chaos and flux of Theresa May’s government - May oversaw the highest number of ministerial resignations since at least 1979, according to the Institute for Government.

    In all, 40 ministers departed her government one way or another during her three-year-long premiership, including Boris Johnson, now prime minister, Dominic Raab, now foreign secretary, and Esther McVey, now a minister of state, who all resigned in protest over May’s handling of Brexit in 2018.

    ​Johnson and Raab got almost £17,000 each, a quarter of their annual salaries, as did Damian Green, May's de facto deputy, sacked in December 2017 over "inaccurate and misleading statements" about pornographic material on his parliamentary computer, Amber Rudd, who resigned in April last year over the Windrush scandal, and Priti Patel, now home secretary, who was sacked in November 2017 after holding secret meetings with Israeli officials while on holiday.

    Andrew Griffiths, who quit as a business minister in July 2018 after sending over 2,000 ‘sext’ messages to two barmaids, received £5,500, as did Kris Hopkins and Rob Wilson after they lost their seats at the 2017 election - Ben Gummer received £8,000.

    POLITICO suggests the government may have paid out more, or will do in future, as ministers such as Gavin Williamson, sacked as defense secretary over a security breach row in May, and Andrea Leadsom, who quit as Commons leader over Brexit the same month, are also entitled to the cash, but it’s uncertain whether they have taken or will take the payout.

    Commenting, Labour's Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Jo Platt told POLITICO that rarely has failure been so richly rewarded as it was in May’s government.

    “In no other walk of life would people be rewarded for breaking rules, resigning for personal ambition or getting sacked for incompetence and repeated failure. The fact so many of these people are back in the Cabinet less than a year after receiving handsome payouts stinks…Every one of these ministers should pay back every penny they took from the public purse,” she fulminated.

    Related:

    Wales Minister Resigns After UK PM May's Vow to Discuss Brexit With Corbyn
    WATCH Theresa May's Voice Break as She Nearly Cries Announcing Resignation
    Theresa May Resigns as Conservative Party Leader, Triggering Race for UK PM Office
    UK Chancellor Hammond 'Prepared to Resign' Over Theresa May's Spending Plans - Reports
    Tags:
    taxpayers, UK Parliament, Theresa May, United Kingdom, government ministers, ex-minister
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse