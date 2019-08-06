Man Reportedly Bites Police Dog While Trying to Flee From Cops in Germany

The police apprehended both the suspect and his female companion who then attacked the cops, giving him the chance to try and slip away.

An altercation in the German town of Rottweil between a 28-year old man and police officers who were trying to arrest him took an unexpected turn when the suspect ended up biting one of the cops and a police dog in his attempt to escape, Stuttgarter Zeitung reports.

According to the newspaper, the incident took place at a festival on Friday night, after the police were tipped off by a concerned citizen who claimed that the suspect was attending the event while carrying a knife and had even bitten one of the festival goers.

When officers approached the suspect and confirmed that he was indeed in possession of a knife, they moved to apprehend him. But his 22-year old female companion suddenly attacked the cops, giving the man a chance to slip away.

The police chased after the suspect and eventually managed to subdue him, but not before he bit a police woman and even a police dog.

According to the newspaper, the suspect ended up being sent directly to prison as he apparently already had a sentence to serve, while his companion remained in police custody.

The newspaper notes that it wasn’t immediately clear whether the perpetrator was drunk at the time as he vehemently refused to undergo a breath test, and the results of the blood test are yet to arrive.