British Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Spain as Cabin Gets Filled With Smoke (Video)

Oxygen masks failed to deploy even after the cabin filled with smoke, according to evidence obtained by Mirror Online.

A British Airways flight to Spain has made an emergency landing in Valencia after the cabin had been engulfed with smoke, the Daily Mail reports.

Some of the passengers, who were on Flight BA422 from London to Valencia have taken to Twitter to share what they experienced during the landing.

​Another account posted a couple of photos, showing the passengers being evacuated on the runway in Valencia.

ÚLTIMA HORA: El vuelo #BA422 procedente de Londres ha sido evacuado a su llegada a Valencia por humo en cabina.

​One of the passengers said that she was on the flight with her husband and they had a very 'frightening experience.' She added that the crew failed to tell the passengers what was going on for more than an hour after the incident.

​Twitter user Dani Meroño Bori wrote that the passengers had tried to leave the cabin but were unable to open the plane's doors.