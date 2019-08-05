Majority of Scots Favour Voting for Independence Amid Brexit Chaos, New Poll Reveals

The survey was conducted by billionaire Tory, Lord Michael Ashcroft, and is the first poll to show a push for Scottish independence since March 2017.

Scotland may vote for independence from the United Kingdom, a new poll published on Monday revealed.

The poll asked how Scots would vote in an independence referendum, with 46 percent of 1,019 stating they would choose to break away from London and 43 stating they would remain in the Union.

— Lord Ashcroft (@LordAshcroft) 5 August 2019

The total results showed a lead of 52 to 48 percent in favour of independence, when excluding voters that said that were unsure how they would vote, or abstained from the poll.

Scottish first Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, hailed the poll by slamming UK Conservatives attempts to "block Scotland's right to choose" its own future as "undemocratic and unsustainable".

— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) 5 August 2019

Mr Ashcroft, the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party, said that following UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Edinburgh last week, he “polled Scots to measure support for a second independence referendum” to gauge public opinion “on independence itself”.

"I found a small majority in favour of a new vote – and the first lead for an independent Scotland for more than two years," he stated.

— Ian Blackford (@IanBlackfordMP) 5 August 2019

Scotland voted 55 to 45 percent to remain in the United Kingdom in September 2014, two years before the UK voted to 52 to 48 percent to leave the European Union, igniting tensions between London and Edinburgh in recent years. While England and Wales voted to leave the EU, Welsh protestors under YesCymru and AUOB Cymru have voiced that Wales favoured independence from the UK, namely following Mr Johnson’s rise to power and Westminster's handling of Brexit. But Scotland and Northern Ireland voted in 2016 to remain in the EU, with Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, stating Edinburgh would create “alternative options” of its own by voting for independence.