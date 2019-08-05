Teenager Held on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Allegedly Throwing Six-Year-Old Off Tate Modern

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly throwing a six-year-old from the 10th floor viewing platform in London’s world-renowned Tate Modern art gallery.
The young boy landed on the fifth floor roof, and was taken to hospital via air ambulance at around 14:45 BST – one witness has described how they heard a "loud bang", before a woman began screaming "where's my son?!”. He is said to now be in a stable but critical condition.
A police spokesperson said there was "nothing to suggest” the suspect is known to the victim –the gallery was promptly locked following the incident to prevent visitors coming and going, while the teenager was restrained by a member of the public. When police officers arrived, the accused was said to have "just stood there” was been “quite calm".
@se1 emergency at Tate Modern. Area sealed off. Been told a person/child has fallen off viewing gallery and trapped between the two buildings. pic.twitter.com/lBYt5hfZZG— Andy (@AndyBanksideSE1) August 4, 2019
Trapped inside the @Tate. All the doors are locked and no one is aloud in or out. pic.twitter.com/YnQJqk8hCj— Isabella Knazek (@slizzabella) August 4, 2019
Tate Modern currently in lockdown. pic.twitter.com/f0QMXNWb4v— Chris Whittle (@cdwwhittle) August 4, 2019
The incident has sparked outcry on social media.
Two mass shootings in America— Mike Robinson (@homerjay1889) August 4, 2019
A teenager throwing a boy over a balcony at the Tate modern
Anyone else had enough of this planet!?
Met Police statement on the incident at the Tate Modern gallery in London where a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 6-year-old "thrown from the viewing platform". "There was nothing to suggest" they knew each other. 🥺😫🤯😡— 👑 DaddyMo 👑 #PepeIsHere ⚡️ (@therealdaddymo1) August 5, 2019
Very disturbing. pic.twitter.com/ZgPhDBR8mj
I am sure with many others on here, we wish the young boy thrown off the balcony of the Tate Modern a speedy recovery and our hearts go out to his family.— phil kruman (@KrumanPhil) August 5, 2019
The 17 year old monster who did this should never be allowed to walk the streets again and should be locked up for life.
All comments
Show new comments (0)