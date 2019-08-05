Teenager Held on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Allegedly Throwing Six-Year-Old Off Tate Modern

Tate Modern, which opened in 2000 and is housed in a disused power station on the River Thames, was the UK's most popular tourist attraction in 2018 with 5.9 million visitors, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly throwing a six-year-old from the 10th floor viewing platform in London’s world-renowned Tate Modern art gallery.

The young boy landed on the fifth floor roof, and was taken to hospital via air ambulance at around 14:45 BST – one witness has described how they heard a "loud bang", before a woman began screaming "where's my son?!”. He is said to now be in a stable but critical condition.

A police spokesperson said there was "nothing to suggest” the suspect is known to the victim –the gallery was promptly locked following the incident to prevent visitors coming and going, while the teenager was restrained by a member of the public. When police officers arrived, the accused was said to have "just stood there” was been “quite calm".

@se1 emergency at Tate Modern. Area sealed off. Been told a person/child has fallen off viewing gallery and trapped between the two buildings.

Trapped inside the @Tate. All the doors are locked and no one is aloud in or out.

Tate Modern currently in lockdown.

The incident has sparked outcry on social media.

Met Police statement on the incident at the Tate Modern gallery in London where a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 6-year-old "thrown from the viewing platform". "There was nothing to suggest" they knew each other.



Very disturbing. pic.twitter.com/ZgPhDBR8mj — 👑 DaddyMo 👑 #PepeIsHere ⚡️ (@therealdaddymo1) August 5, 2019​