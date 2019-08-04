French 'Flying Man' Zapata Crosses English Channel on Jet Hoverboard

The daredevil inventor was carrying enough combustible fuel in his backpack to ride the hoverboard for about 10 minutes. He also stopped for a quick refuelling on a platform mid-way across the 35-km route.

"Flying Man" Franky Zapata has crossed the English Channel, safely landing in the UK on Sunday.

He previously attempted to cross the channel in July, but failed to land on a refuelling platform and tumbled into the water. Zapata promised to do the flight during Bastille Day celebrations on 14 July using his 1,500 horsepower Flyboard aircraft, which allows him to move at up to 140 km per hour.

"I just want to do it this time, we changed the boat, we took a bigger boat and built a bigger platform", he explained.