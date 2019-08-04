Top Aide to British PM Says UK Lawmakers Can't Stop a No-Deal Brexit - Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings, has said that the the country will be unable to prevent a no-deal Brexit on 31 October even if they dismiss Britain's government in a vote of no confidence next month, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

According to UK-based media, Cummings - one of the architects of the 2016 Brexit campaign to leave the EU - told UK ministers that Johnson has the power to schedule a general election after the Brexit deadline if British legislators use bringing down the UK government to try to block a no-deal Brexit.

UK citizens voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Brexit was originally scheduled for late March of this year, but UK lawmakers failed to endorse a deal agreed upon by London and Brussels, and the deadline was moved to 31 October. Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, stepped down following her failure to deliver the withdrawal.

Johnson has vowed to leave the European Union by the new deadline. He added that while London would work to secure a new and "better" deal with Brussels, preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit would be necessary if the European Union refuses to negotiate any further. Johnson said in June that the chances for a no-deal Brexit were a "million-to-one against".