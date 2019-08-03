Trump Shares Journo’s Tweet on ‘Stab-City’ London’s ‘Nipple-Height’ Mayor Sadiq Khan

In a series of recent retweets, the POTUS not only gave a thumbs-up to a statement about Sadiq Khan’s “minus” approval ratings, but also supported the stance that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is responsible for the worrisome statistics of crimes committed in Germany by newcomers.

Donald Trump appeared to have again promoted British media persona and businesswoman Katie Hopkins’ attacks on Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London, as he retweeted on Saturday an earlier post of hers about the “nipple-height” left-wing politician.

The nipple-height Mayor of Londonistan has NEVER been so unpopular. He has MINUS approval ratings because we are stab-city.



London deserves better. Get Khan Out. pic.twitter.com/2bsvI0nenw — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 1, 2019

“The nipple-height Mayor of Londonistan has NEVER been so unpopular. He has MINUS approval ratings because we are stab-city”, Hopkins tweeted earlier this week, stressing that London deserves a better head and calling to “get Khan out”.

To illustrate the point, Hopkins included a screenshot of a news story with a headline stating that the sitting mayor’s approval rating had dipped to the lowest of his term.

The POTUS also retweeted another post by Hopkins, where she put the blame for crimes committed by migrants in Germany on Angela Merkel; a month earlier, he promoted Hopkins’ reference to the British capital as “Londonistan”, implying it has a considerable Muslim diaspora.

One of Merkel’s migrants - stabbing a German National to death with a sword in broad daylight in #Stuttgart



Earlier in the week an Etitrean pushed an 8yr old to his death under a train



HOW MUCH MORE CAN GERMANY TAKE? Credit @sotiridi https://t.co/S6GP0r29SJ — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 1, 2019

For his part, Trump has also repeatedly taunted Khan - a British Labourite of Pakistani descent, for both his record and London’s knife crime statistics, along with his below-average stature.

“Kahn (sic) reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, [Bill] de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height”, the US president tweeted during a state visit to Britain in June. On a separate occasion, he called Khan a “stone cold loser” who had been “foolishly ‘nasty’” toward him, referring to Khan’s stern criticism of the US president and the latter’s “racist” slurs.

Sadiq Khan has been frequently called out over the worrisome stabbing crime rates in the capital. According to statistics, the number of people stabbed to death in London has increased on a year-on-year basis since 2014, with 2018 being the worst year, culminating in 135 fatalities. Moreover, as of 7 July 2019, there had reportedly occurred around 74 recorded stabbing-induced killings. As the mayor sees it, there is a “direct link” between poverty in the British capital and its spiralling violent crime rate, blaming the government-imposed austerity policies for this.