Register
23:05 GMT +303 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visit the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017

    Trump Shares Journo’s Tweet on ‘Stab-City’ London’s ‘Nipple-Height’ Mayor Sadiq Khan

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Lilia Dergacheva
    120

    In a series of recent retweets, the POTUS not only gave a thumbs-up to a statement about Sadiq Khan’s “minus” approval ratings, but also supported the stance that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is responsible for the worrisome statistics of crimes committed in Germany by newcomers.

    Donald Trump appeared to have again promoted British media persona and businesswoman Katie Hopkins’ attacks on Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London, as he retweeted on Saturday an earlier post of hers about the “nipple-height” left-wing politician.

    “The nipple-height Mayor of Londonistan has NEVER been so unpopular. He has MINUS approval ratings because we are stab-city”, Hopkins tweeted earlier this week, stressing that London deserves a better head and calling to “get Khan out”.

    To illustrate the point, Hopkins included a screenshot of a news story with a headline stating that the sitting mayor’s approval rating had dipped to the lowest of his term.

    The POTUS also retweeted another post by Hopkins, where she put the blame for crimes committed by migrants in Germany on Angela Merkel; a month earlier, he promoted Hopkins’ reference to the British capital as “Londonistan”, implying it has a considerable Muslim diaspora.

    For his part, Trump has also repeatedly taunted Khan - a British Labourite of Pakistani descent, for both his record and London’s knife crime statistics, along with his below-average stature.

    “Kahn (sic) reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, [Bill] de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height”, the US president tweeted during a state visit to Britain in June. On a separate occasion, he called Khan a “stone cold loser” who had been “foolishly ‘nasty’” toward him, referring to Khan’s stern criticism of the US president and the latter’s “racist” slurs.

    Sadiq Khan has been frequently called out over the worrisome stabbing crime rates in the capital. According to statistics, the number of people stabbed to death in London has increased on a year-on-year basis since 2014, with 2018 being the worst year, culminating in 135 fatalities. Moreover, as of 7 July 2019, there had reportedly occurred around 74 recorded stabbing-induced killings. As the mayor sees it, there is a “direct link” between poverty in the British capital and its spiralling violent crime rate, blaming the government-imposed austerity policies for this.

    Related:

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan Brands Trump 'Six-Foot-Three Child’ Amid Their Transatlantic Row
    ‘Human Cost of Austerity’: Sadiq Khan Swipes at Conservatives Over London’s Knife Crime Nightmare
    Oasis Star Liam Gallagher Knocks London Mayor Sadiq Khan for Skyrocketing Knife Crimes
    Tags:
    Sadiq Khan, London, criminal, knife crime, conservatives, right-wing, Donald Trump, Katie Hopkins
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse