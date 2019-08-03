Man Drives Car Into Crowd at Cemetery in Belfast, Two People Injured - Reports

Belfast police received reports of a car crashing into a number of people on Whiterock Road shortly after 12 p.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT).

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has reported that two men were injured in a collision outside the city cemetery in West Belfast.

"The extent of their injuries is unconfirmed at this time", a PSNI spokesman stated.

The motives of the man remain unknown.

​The man that drove into the crowd has already been arrested by PSNI officers, according to the spokesman.

No further information has yet been given by the police.

