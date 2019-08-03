Tommy Robinson's Supporters and Opponents Gather in London for Protests (Video)

Demonstrators are gathering in London on Saturday, 3 August, to demand the release of former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson from jail.
In the meantime, counter-protests by left-wing activist groups "North London Antifa" and "Stand Up To Racism" are taking place in the vicinity of the demonstration in support of Robinson.
The former English Defence League leader was found guilty on11 July of breaching the trial of a sexual grooming gang at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018. The Old Bailey decreed that his Facebook Live video of defendants had violated reporting restrictions and compromised the trial.
