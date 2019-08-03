Tommy Robinson's Supporters and Opponents Gather in London for Protests (Video)

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name Tommy Robinson, was jailed for contempt of court after live-streaming defendants outside Leeds Crown Court during a criminal trial on the sexual exploitation of girls in Huddersfield. His supporters claim he was jailed for journalism.

Demonstrators are gathering in London on Saturday, 3 August, to demand the release of former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson from jail.

In the meantime, counter-protests by left-wing activist groups "North London Antifa" and "Stand Up To Racism" are taking place in the vicinity of the demonstration in support of Robinson.

The former English Defence League leader was found guilty on11 July of breaching the trial of a sexual grooming gang at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018. The Old Bailey decreed that his Facebook Live video of defendants had violated reporting restrictions and compromised the trial.

