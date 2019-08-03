Protesters Hold March of Silence in Nantes After Man Dies Amid Clashes With Police (Video)

Protesters hold a march of Silence in Nantes on Saturday following the death of Steve Maia Canico, who disappeared during a music festival in June amid a police raid that resulted in clashes with techno fans.

The body of the young man who drowned in the Loire River was discovered on Monday, prompting accusations of police brutality causing his death, because many festival-goers were allegedly forced into the river by officers, who used batons and tear gas.

French authorities reportedly said they will stop disturbers of the peace from accessing the city centre after the Yellow Vests movement said they would join the event.

The wave of Yellow Vests rallies started in the country in mid-November over planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the government has abandoned its plans to raise the taxes, people continue to take to the streets across France every weekend protesting against the current government's policies.

