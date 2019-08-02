EU Nominates Bulgaria's Georgieva as European Candidate to Lead IMF - Report

The EU has nominated Bulgarian economist and World Bank Group CEO Kristalina Georgieva as the European candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Reuters reported Friday.

The only alternative nominee to Georgieva, Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, congratulated her on Twitter after a second-round vote in which she emerged as the clear winner.

I congratulate Kristalina Georgieva with the outcome of todays European votes. I wish her the utmost succes. — Jeroen Dijsselbloem (@J_Dijsselbloem) August 2, 2019

In early June, then-director of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, relinquished her position so that she could become the next president of the European Central Bank.

The executive board of the IMF has initiated the selection process for its next managing director, with the intention to complete the process on 4 October.

In June, EU leaders attended a special summit to break a deadlock for the top jobs at the European Commission, Parliament, Council, European Central Bank and foreign policy.