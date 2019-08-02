Register
14:57 GMT +302 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bhasha Mukherjee

    Medicine Grad With Genius-Level IQ, Born in India, Crowned Miss England (Photos)

    © Photo: bhasha05/instagram
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 22

    The 23-year-old woman from Derby reportedly had to rush to hospital to start her work as a junior doctor just hours after she was pronounced the prettiest girl in England during a fancy ceremony in Newcastle. She will now have to squeeze the Miss World pageant into the busy schedule of being a young doctor.

    Bhasha Mukherjee from Derby has been crowned Miss England 2019 at a ceremony in Newcastle, making headlines not only thanks to her appearance, but also other merits, including two medical degrees, her command of five languages and an IQ of 146, which is far above average. However, as the Daily Mail reports, she did not have much time to rest on her oars, as just hours after the finals, she had to change her shining crown and gown for the scrubs of a junior doctor at Boston’s hospital in Lincolnshire.

    “My nerves are really high at the moment, and I have to catch a 4am train after the Miss England final just to make my induction day at the hospital. I've really enjoyed competing in the pageant as everyone is so lovely”, she revealed in the interview.

    The 23-year-old beauty queen also insisted that she and her rivals want to disprove the image of pageant contestants as being “airheads”.

    “Some people might think pageant girls are airheads, but we all stand for a cause. We're all trying to showcase to the world that actually just because we're pretty, it doesn't end there - we're actually trying to use our reach and influence to do something good”, the young woman noted.

    According to the new Miss England, her pageant career started when she was studying at medical school, but these contests have not seemed to interfere with this uneasy task, as she now holds two degrees in medical sciences and surgery from the University of Nottingham.

    The British outlet also brands her “a genius” for having an IQ of 146, while the beauty herself admitted that she “won the Einstein Award for being the smartest in my class and I was the top of my school with my GCSE results”.

    As Mukherjee revealed, she “was a bit of a loner as a child”, since she was new in the UK after having moved there from India with her parents at the age of nine.

    Moving from one school to another did not help as well.

    “I was teased a bit for being eccentric and dramatic, but my way out was studying and competitions - I was just so passionate about learning”, she said.

    View this post on Instagram

    Lady danger.

    A post shared by Bhasha Mukherjee (@bhasha05) on

    Apart from juggling her profession as a doctor and competing for Miss England, as well as taking part in the Miss World competition, she also has a charity, The Generation Bridge Project, designed to help lonely elderly people.

    Related:

    Muslim Beauty Queen From Ireland Says She Is Being Ripped, Shamed Online
    Lawyer Reportedly Provides New Details of ‘Ex-Malaysian King & Russian Beauty Queen’ Divorce Drama
    Ex-Miss Michigan Joins Trump Campaign After Being Stripped of Title for ‘Offensive’ Comments
    Tags:
    beauty pageant, England, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse