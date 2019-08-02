Register
11:51 GMT +302 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman wearing a hijab

    Denmark Reveals Number of Burqa Ban Offenders One Year After Its Inception

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Despite the fact that Islam is Denmark's largest minority religion, the number of wearers of full Islamic veils has been estimated at only several hundred in the entire country. A year since its inception, the burqa ban continues to polarise Danish political parties.

    A total of 23 people have been fined in the course of the year that elapsed since Denmark imposed its much-debated burqa ban last August, the newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad reported.

    The ban that came into effect last year imposed a fine of DKK 1,000 ($150 for first-time offences on individuals wearing Islamic garments such as the burqa, which covers a person's entire face, and the niqab, which only shows the eyes, as well as other accessories that hide the face such as balaclavas worn by football hooligans and protesters.

    According to Claus Oxfeldt of the Danish police, the first year has been “unproblematic” and that the fines have been written without conflicts.

    The effectiveness the burqa ban is difficult to measure given the low number of fines issued, said Margit Warburg, a scholar of sociology and religion at the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Cross-Cultural and Regional Studies.

    “Based on 23 fines, you just can’t say whether the ban works as intended. What if the women don’t go out very much? What if no-one calls the police? Or it could be because people actually have removed their niqab. In reality, we don’t know”, Warburg told Kristeligt Dagblad.

    According to her estimate, the number of women who don face-covering Islamic veils in Denmark doesn't exceed 200 niqab wearers, around half of whom are converts to Islam. Wearers of the burqa are even fewer and perhaps non-existent, Warburg noted.

    Overall, the ban has resulted in 39 fines being handed out over the past year. According to the national police statistics, the remainder of the fines was awarded for for wearing masks, hoods, shawls, balaclavas and even sunglasses in such a way that covered the face.

    While Danish People's Party MP Peter Skaarup scolded the police for failing to enforce the law with full severity, the left-wing support parties to the current Social Democrats government slammed the ban as “foolish, silly, and a waste of police time” demanding it should be lifted

    Last year, the ban split both wings of the Danish political spectrum and was ultimately passed by a bloc-crossing majority stretching from the right-wing Danish People's Party to the left-wing Social Democrats. The ban also triggered protests in the Muslim neighbourhoods of Denmark's largest cities, Copenhagen and Aarhus.

    The ban's proponents suggested the ban would prevent suppression of women’s rights. The Justice Ministry stressed that neither the burqa nor the niqab were “compatible with the values and the sense of community in Danish society”. Critics, by contrast, suggested it infringed on religious freedom and was discriminatory toward Muslim women.

    Violations of the ban are punishable by a fine of DKK 1,000 for a first-time offence, DKK 2,000 ($300) for the second time, DKK 5,000 ($750) for the third time and DKK 10,000 ($1,500) from the fourth time onwards.

    Islam is Denmark's largest minority religion. According to a 2018 estimate, over 300.000 people or 5.3 percent of the Danish population are Muslim.

    Related:

    Danish History Professor Calls for a Wall Around Europe to Stop Immigration
    Outrage Over VIDEO of Muslim Prayer in Danish School Not Intended for Public Eye
    'A First': Danish Police Pulls Gun on Immigrants Attacking Nationalist Party Leader (Video)
    Tags:
    ban, niqab, burqa, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse