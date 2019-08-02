Register
14:57 GMT +302 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures on an open topped bus while on the European Election campaign trail in Sunderland, England, Saturday, May 11, 2019

    Roll Call: Meet the Brexit Party Candidates Ready to Challenge Westminster in a General Election

    © AP Photo / PA / Danny Lawson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The list of candidates includes a doctor, parish priest, tech specialist, entrepreneur, teacher and longstanding Labour campaigner, with more PPCs ready to be announced over the coming weeks.

    The Brexit Party has announced it will field 150 Parliamentary Candidates (PPCs) from its constituencies in preparation for a possible general election, it said on Friday.

    Fifty names were listed on Friday, with fifty more set to be announced on Monday and a further fifty to follow on Tuesday. The news comes as the party has prepared to battle for 650 seats across the UK.

    Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, said that UK prime minister Boris Johnson was “already watering down Brexit” and seeking to “bounce the country into an early general election”.

    The chief Brexiteer said that his party’s candidates would “not stand for [former UK prime minister Theresa] May’s treaty being repackaged”, adding that it was “still the worst deal in history and a betrayal of leave voters”.

    “That’s why we are ready to fight in every seat to secure the Brexit that 17.4m voted for,” he added.

    Richard Tice, Brexit Party chairman, said that the party’s parliamentary candidates were what the UK needed “at this crucial time” in the UK's history and that his party would "restore common sense and confidence in Westminster".

    The announcement comes after UK research firm Ipsos MORI in early July revealed that Nigel Farage held a major lead over Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, namely due to his leadership style and approach to Brexit.

    Five Candidates Explain Why They're Standing For Brexit

    • Paulette Furse, Brexit Party PPC for Sevenoaks, is a local businesswoman with over twenty years of experience working in her constituency.

    She said that she was “excited” to be a PPC for the Brexit Party’s “diverse and trustworthy” list of candidates. Ms Furse was the former chairman of the Sevenoaks Conservative Association and an elected Parish Councillor.

    She said that she “formally deeply involved with the Tories” but could no longer believe that Conservatives could “deliver a clean Brexit and respect our democracy".

    • Colin William Lambert, Brexit Party PPC for Haywood and Middleton, was the Labour leader for Rochdale council and teaches science and maths to disadvantaged students at a Pupil Referral Unit.

    The candidate said that he had left the Labour Party after 40 years of membership, stating that it was “simply not the party” he had joined.

    “They have let down our city and people by ignoring the democratic decision to leave the EU,” Mr Lambert said.

    • Jordan Lake, PPC for Redditch, is an entrepreneur in the creative industries, having worked in events management and stage production with 14 years' experience in business.

    Mr Lake said that he was a business owner that believed in an “independent Britain” and that he wanted to “maximise the opportunities Brexit will bring”.

    He added: “The Brexit Party is fighting for the type of country I want to live in. Gay men and other minority groups are welcome in this party, which I believe looks past identity politics and focus on our ideas and vision for the nation as a whole.

    He also said that the political establishment had “failed us” and that as an MP, he wanted to help make the UK the “most powerful and prosperous nation on earth”.

    “Brexit is just the beginning,” he added.

    • Nick Brown, Brexit Party PPC for Bishop Auckland, has a law degree from Cambridge and has worked in the tech industry, including the Home Office.

    Mr Brown said that the British couldn’t “trust our current crop of politicians to do what we asked them to do”, adding that he had “seen first-hand how repeatedly voting for Labour” had “failed to bring any benefits” to his constituency.

    He added that he would give his constituency “a voice in Westminster” and that he was “looking forward to shaking this tree”.

    • Alexandra Phillips, Brexit Party MEP and PPC for Southampton, Ichtin said the she was a new MEP “battling to uphold Brexit in the European Parliament”.

    “As a passionate Brexiteer I feel it is my duty to play a part in showcasing all the positives of Brexit in Westminster as well as Brussels,” she said, adding that she wanted the UK to be a “leading light on the world stage”.

    • Raj Singh Chaggar, PPC for Wolverhampton is a chartered accountant and company director who has also worked as a primary school governor and property developer.

    Mr Chaggar, who is also a committee member of a Sikh Temple, also helped to establish the Wednesfield Alliance as well as work with the Wednesfield in Bloom charity.

    “I came to the UK when I was just 18 months old in 1968 and spent most of my younger years in a council house,” he said about his difficult upbringing. He added that he had lost his dad at a young age and that his mother raised five children”.

    “I worked my way up and into a profession and my son is following me into accountancy and my daughter has just finished her law degree,” he said.

    He also said that life experiences had given him a “strong belief in the NHS” as well as the UK, which he wanted to “fight to protect” for future generations.

    Brexit Party PPCs were announced shortly after UK prime minister Boris Johnson lost two candidates in a by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire, narrowing his majority in Westminster by one seat, AFP reported on Friday. The pro-EU Liberal Democrat, Jane Dodd, defeated Tory Chris Davies 13,826 to 12,401, or a margin of 1,425. The by-election was called after Mr Davies faced a petition of constituents after being convicted of falsifying his expenses, according to Reuters, widely seen as a blow to PM Johnson’s majority rule since assuming office. Sputnik's own Jon Gaunt interviewed former UKIP London Assembly leader, David Kurten, who stated that Mr Farage's Brexit Party could win a general election if UK officials failed to deliver Brexit by the 31 October deadline.

    Related:

    UK to Spend Extra 2.1 Billion Pounds on No-Deal Brexit Planning - Reports
    Pro-EU Democrat Wins Parliamentary Seat From UK PM's Conservatives - Reports
    Boris Johnson Admits UK May Stay in Customs Union and Single Market Until 2021
    UK Government to Set Up 10 Freeports Amid Looming Brexit - London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse