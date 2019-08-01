London Police Spend Nearly $4.2Mln on Security During Trump's UK Visit - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Metropolitan Police spent nearly 3.5 million pounds ($4.2 million) on security during US President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom in June, The Guardian newspaper reported, citing figures released by the police under the Freedom of Information Act.

According to The Guardian newspaper, London's police deployed more than 6,300 officers during Trump's three-day stay. The total cost, which was 3,419,905 pounds, included paying workers for overtime, infrastructure costs, hotels, catering and mutual aid.

Trump and his wife, Melania, visited the United Kingdom from 3-5 June. During the trip, anti-Trump activists staged demonstrations to express discontent with Trump's visit and policies. At that time, Scotland Yard made four arrests.

The amount of money London's police spent on Trump's visit proves controversial due to the current strain in funding the UK police force is experiencing throughout the country. Several Metropolitan Police commissioners have attacked the conservative government over budget cuts, which they say have led to increasing crime rates in the country, and are demanding more resources to be allocated to the UK police.