Police, paramedics, and firefighters have arrived at the scene and a rescue operation is now underway. At the moment there is no information about the causes of the incident.

Scaffolding around a building on Garrard Street in London collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring two people, and trapping several more under debris. Wooden planks and metal beams crumbled, creating a huge cloud of dust.

According to reports, firefighters are using special thermal equipment to search for anyone who may be under the debris.

