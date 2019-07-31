Register
22:24 GMT +331 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Messages of mourning, candles and flowers are placed by people for an eight-year-old boy who was pushed by a man in front of an oncoming train and died at the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany, July 30, 2019

    Eritrean Man Accused of Pushing Boy Under Train Featured in Swiss Brochure on Integration - Report

    © REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Earlier, Swiss media reported that the man, who had been given a residence permit in Switzerland in 2011, was wanted for questioning over allegations that he had locked up members of his family and a female neighbour in their apartment and threatened another neighbour with a knife before fleeing the country.

    Habte Araya, the 40-year-old Eritrean-born resident of Switzerland detained by police for pushing a 40-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son in front of an approaching high speed train in Frankfurt on Monday morning, was featured in a 2017 Swiss labour agency brochure as a case of the successful integration of foreigners in Swiss society, the Daily Mail has reported.

    Excerpts from the annual report showed Araya on its front cover working as a fitter for the Zurich transport authority. He appeared several more times throughout the brochure, shown in training and sitting with an employment counsellor.

    Habte Araya featured in the SAH Zurich employment agency report.
    © Photo : Sah Zurich
    Habte Araya featured in the SAH Zurich employment agency report.

    He was also profiled by the agency as an example of successful integration.

    “When I first came [to Switzerland], communication was difficult because of the language. But that is no longer the case. I like the fact that everyone is helped here regardless of whether they are rich or poor,” Araya was quoted as saying.

    Habte Araya featured in the SAH Zurich employment agency report.
    © Photo : Sah Zurich
    Habte Araya featured in the SAH Zurich employment agency report.

    In fact, the man said he liked “almost everything about Switzerland,” with the employment agency saying Araya planned to spend the next 25 years working at the transport authority before retiring.

    “I want a better and easier life for my children than I had,” he noted. Araya reportedly has three children of his own.

    But Araya’s plans came crashing down this week after the prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt, Germany opened a murder and double attempted murder probe against him following Monday’s events, in which the man inexplicably pushed a mother and her 8-year-old son onto the tracks in front of a high-speed ICE train, killing the boy instantly and leaving the mother with injuries. A second women, 78, was also injured after Araya allegedly tried to push her in front of the tracks as well. Araya fled the scene, but was caught by other passengers and held down until police arrived.

    No traces of drugs or alcohol were found in the suspect’s blood, with German authorities now planning a psychiatric assessment. Prosecutors said that they have yet to determine a motive, with Araya and his victims appearing not to know one another.

    Officials walk on a platform at the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany, July 29, 2019, after a 40-year-old man of African origin pushed an eight-year-old boy in front of an oncoming train, killing him, police said.
    © REUTERS / RALPH ORLOWSKI
    Officials walk on a platform at the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany, July 29, 2019, after a 40-year-old man of African origin pushed an eight-year-old boy in front of an oncoming train, killing him, police said.

    On Wednesday, Swiss media reported that Araya was wanted by police in Zurich after an incident last Thursday in which he reportedly locked his wife and child, and a neighbour in their family apartment, and threatened another neighbour  verbally and with a knife before fleeing.

    Swiss police immediately shot down suspicions of Islamist radicalization, saying they had uncovered “no evidence of radicalization or ideological motive” in last week’s incident. Swiss authorities also said Araya had been suffering from psychological problems, and that he had undergone treatment earlier this year.

    Araya arrived in Switzerland in 2006, and was granted a residence permit in Switzerland. Switzerland is home to over 30,000 Eritreans, with the mountainous landlocked country containing one of the largest registered diasporas of Eritreans anywhere in the world. Eritrea has faced several wars with neighbouring Ethiopia, and broke off from the country in the early 1990s. The vast majority of the country’s estimated 5 million residents practice Sunni Islam.

    Related:

    Man Staging Knife Attack on Train in Germany Reportedly Eritrean Refugee
    Ethiopia, Eritrea Agree to End Decades-Long War - Eritrean Information Minister
    Murder Case Opened in Germany Against Eritrean Accused of Pushing Mother, Child in Front of Train
    Eritrean Accused of Pushing Child Under Train in Germany Was Wanted by Swiss Police - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse