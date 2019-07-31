Register
20:20 GMT +331 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Prime Minister David Cameron during a reception in Buckingham Palace to mark the the Queen's 90th Birthday, in London, Britain May 10, 2016.

    Portraits of Queen Reportedly Removed From Northern Ireland Office After Complaint by Civil Servant

    © REUTERS / Paul Hackett
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Tensions between the British government, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland have been enflamed since the vote to leave the European Union in 2016 regarding the establishing of a hard border in Ireland if a no-deal situation were to occur.

    All portraits of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have been removed from the The Northern Irish Office (NIO) in Belfast on Wednesday following a complaint from a civil servant who claims he was offended by having to pass images of the Queen, according to the BBC.

    After the complaint was issued, the employee was reportedly asked what images they would prefer, photos of the Queen or of Irish Republican champion and First Minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness. The report did not clarify whose portraits servants chose but all photos of the Queen have now been removed from the buildings interior.

    Unionist figures and politicians have responded with frustration to the decision.

    A statement from Lord Maginnis in the House of Lords on the 12th July saw the revelation of the issue, that £10,000 had been issued in payment to the employee.

    Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan said "If true, this is outrageous. It is political correctness gone mad."

    Lord Rogan later reiterated his anger in the House of Lords.

    He asked if the government would be able to establish a criteria on what portraits could exhibited in official NIO offices and to confirm that Maginnis's complaints were true.

    However, NIO Minister Lord Duncan explained that the office was acting consistently with the Equality Commission's guidelines citing sensitivity to other of the communities and considering "any concerns raised by employees,"

    The Irish Brexit Problem

    The news comes amid tensions between Northern Ireland and Westminster regarding Brexit.

    Northern Ireland adamantly opposed the erection of a hard border in Ireland given fears of a return to violence.

    However, the EU withdrawal agreement (WA) requires keeping Northern Ireland in the Customs Union and partly in the Single Market in order not to break the economic alignment agreed to by all sides in the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

    Since the ascension of Boris Johnson to the position of Prime Minister, Britain has refused to renew negotiations with EU officials unless the Irish backstop is reconsidered.

    Boris Johnson also said he would be willing to follow through with a 'no-deal' Brexit which would see the entirety of the UK, including Norther Ireland, leave the EU with zero agreements for trade or tariffs. Leaving the Irish situation up in the air and potentially dangerous.

    Sentiment within Northern Ireland, especially among young people, is increasingly preferable to EU membership.

    The Good Friday Agreement allows for a referendum on a border poll on reunification with the rest of Irland, which would allow the six counties to retain EU member status as part of the Republic of Ireland.

    The ruling Conservative and Unionist parties however are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the union.

    However, the leader of the Her Majesty's Opposition and the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn is a long-term advocate of Irish reunification and if elected has said he could offer a referendum.

    Related:

    Withdrawal Agreement 'Not Contradictory' to Peace in Northern Ireland – UKIP Founder on Brexit
    Ireland Considering Imposing Island-Wide Port Checks In Event Of No-Deal Brexit
    EU Prepares Significant Aid Package for Ireland - Reports
    European Commission Drawing Up Aid Package for Ireland in Case of No-Deal Brexit
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, portrait, Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Johnson, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse