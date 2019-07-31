Liverpool’s Lord Mayor Loses Job Over Video ‘Comparing Black Person to Monkey’

Brennan is a member of the Labour Party and a trustee of an anti-racism charity, set up by the family of a student, Anthony Walker, who was killed in a racially motivated attack. The charity will be investigating the matter, which was also referred to the disgraced politician's party.

Liverpool's Lord Mayor Peter Brennan has stepped down after facing condemnation for sharing a “racist” video on the 14th anniversary of the murder of black teenager Anthony walker.

Brennan, who sits on Liverpool City Council, was elected to the ceremonial position of lord mayor in May. According to a local daily, he had shared footage comparing a black person to a monkey on a WhatsApp group with other councillors, which resulted in a complaint.

He is a trustee of the Anthony Walker Foundation – a charity founded to promote “racial harmony” and the “celebration of diversity” by the family of a teenager murdered in Liverpool in 2005 in a racially motivated attack. The two perpetrators were found guilty of a “racist attack” and were sentenced to 23 and 17 years respectively.

The foundation denounced Brennan and pledged to conduct “a full review” into the matter.

Joe Anderson, the executive mayor of Liverpool, said he was “appalled” to see the video and condemned “racist language and behaviour” in all forms.

“The video is completely at odds with my values, the values of Liverpool City Council and all who live and work across the city. The hurt that this will have caused to people across the city, including members of my own family is unacceptable from someone who we have given the honour to act as our first citizen.”

According to Anderson, he had a conversation with Brennan on Tuesday morning after which the Lord Mayor decided to resign.

He added: “I have also referred the matter to the Labour Party regionally and nationally. His position as a member of the Labour Party will be dealt with in accordance with party rules.”

Brennan apologised for the post, saying it was “a very stupid thing to do” but insisted that he did not intend to “cause harm”.

“The black community I have clearly offended will have lost confidence in me for making such a calamitous mistake, I clearly cannot represent our wonderfully diverse community if people are angry and upset with me,” he said in a statement.

“I apologise for this serious misjudgement and it something that has scarred me and will live with me always, please find it in your heart to forgive this huge mistake.”

A new lord mayor is expected to be announced shortly.