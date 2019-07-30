Russian Embassy in Netherlands Slams MH17 Probe After Investigators Reject New Evidence

PARIS (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands criticized on Tuesday the Dutch-led probe into the MH17 passenger jet crash after international investigators refused to examine new evidence collected by a German detective.

Josef Resch, the founder of the Wifka investigative agency, told Sputnik he had offered to share with investigators new witness testimony and other data on the 2014 crash in eastern Ukraine but asked them to make it a public event after receiving death threats. The Joint Investigation Team turned him down.

A spokesperson for the Russian embassy in the Hague told Sputnik that the refusal "again confirms the validity of the conclusions made by the Russian side on this account".

The embassy said Russia's stance regarding the impartiality, independence and professionalism of the probe conducted by the Joint Investigation Team was "well-known" and remained unchanged. Russia has criticized the probe for being biased against it.

The investigators brought murder charges against three Russians and a Ukrainian in June allegedly for playing a role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines' Boeing 777, which killed all 298 people on board.

The Ukrainian government accused Donbass militias of hitting it with a missile, a claim they denied.