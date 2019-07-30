Jeremy Corbyn has found himself the subject of criticism by numerous high profile businesspeople since being elected leader of the Labour Party in 2015. Virgin owner Sir Richard Branson criticised Mr Corbyn in 2016 for identifying packed Virgin trains. Lord Alan Sugar has also threatened to leave the UK if a Corbyn-led government were to win power.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has slammed Sir Richard Branson on Twitter in a response to a tweet where the billionaire claimed that "stuff" does not bring happiness.

Branson wrote in the tweet that it was "family" "friends" and "good health" that matter rather than money or material wealth.

Corbyn responded directly to the post "Perhaps our NHS could have the money back from when you sued it?"

Perhaps our NHS could have the money back from when you sued it? https://t.co/MzIQKs2cqZ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 30, 2019

The legal action that the Labour leader referred to was a court case from 2017 where Richard Branson's Virgin Care lost an £82 million contract to provide children's healthcare services in Surrey.

Virgin claimed that there were "serious flaws" in the procurement process of the contract.

The Labour Party criticised the case as "scandalous" at the time.

Ultimately, the NHS settled with Virgin for an undisclosed amount.

Twitter users joined in the criticism and mocked Branson.

Corbyn On Branson 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/m367lMb8kP — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) July 30, 2019

Burn cream for Branson. — Rachael Swindon #CorbynOutrider (@Rachael_Swindon) July 30, 2019

​Some called the original tweet insensitive.

Corbyn 1, Branson 0.



How can someone with SO much privilege tweet something SO insensitive, SO unreflective? I know, I know, he doesn't care. To #SaveOurNHS vote @UKLabour it's our only hope 🌹❤💔🌹 pic.twitter.com/CznrlBUU1f — Gayle Letherby 🌹#GTTO #JC4PM2019 (@gletherby) July 30, 2019

Supporters of Corbyn claimed that former Prime Minister Tony' Blair's former Press Secretary - and recently expelled Labour member - Alistair Campbell had close ties with Branson and other business leaders.

Above - the Labour Party @campbellclaret does not recognise



Below - the one he does pic.twitter.com/HrTlfC2hTG — Donahue Rogers 🌹 (@DonahueRogers) July 30, 2019

Opponents of Corbyn also chimed in, saying that there were "valid reasons" to sue the HNS and bashed the opposition leader for always "hating on the successful."

I think there were valid reasons to sue, if I recall. Not sure what your tweet has to do with Bransons point, though. — Mademoiselle Halle Harper Miller, Esq. (@Hallemillerwil1) July 30, 2019

Always hating on the successful. How many jobs has he created? How many have you created Mr Corbyn? Branson’s positive impact is felt through the world. What impact have you had? — blueswan613 (@blueswan613) July 30, 2019

Virgin winning a contract to provide healthcare is part of a long-term influx of private companies to the health sector since 2006.

Despite promising "no privatisation on my watch" Health Secretary Matt Hancock approved £127 million of NHS contracts to 21 private companies in April 2019.

Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth responded, saying: “Rather than focusing on his own personal manoeuvrings for the Tory leadership, Mr Hancock should be true to his word and now block these latest NHS privatisation proposals.”

The Labour Party has said it will reverse the influence of private companies on the NHS if they are elected.

Jeremy Corbyn had previous stand-off with Richard Branson in 2016 over 'Traingate' where Mr Corbyn claimed on video that fully-packed Virgin trains meant he had to sit on the floor. Virgin responded with CCTV footage that appeared to show the Labour leader walking past rows of empty seats.

Corbyn has also come under fire from business magnate Lord Alan Sugar for proposing to nationalise rail services.

Shut up you Communist idiot . People like @richardbranson made the railways work and are good for the UK economy and create jobs. Your stupid idea to nationalise will take us back 50 years . Can't you get this idiot out @UKLabour https://t.co/VTrlD5paa4 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) April 11, 2019

​Sugar also praised Boris Johnson and hopes he can defeat Labour at a general election.