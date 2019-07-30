Register
13:38 GMT +330 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Stuff Happens play: Don Gallagher as Alastair Campbell, Iain Mitchell as Senator Mark Dayton, Nick Sampson as Jonathan Powell.

    Where's the Strategy? Alastair Campbell Does Note Want To 'Remain Labour', Slams Corbyn 'Weakness'

    © AFP 2019 / Ivan Kyncl
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The news comes after the author and close advisor to former UK prime minister Tony Blair said that he is challenging Labour's decision to revoke his membership after he voted in favour of the Liberal Democrats during the UK's European parliamentary elections in late May.

    Alastair Campbell said on Tuesday that he no longer wants to be a member of Labour and that the party is facing an "existential crisis" due to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

    In a emotional rant on BBC Breakfast, Mr Campbell blamed Mr Corbyn for allowing Boris Johnson to become Prime Minister, asking "Where is the strategy?"

    "He has to ask himself, is he capable of doing the job and rising to the challenge that has now presented itself," he asked.

    Mr Campbell also wrote in the New European that he saw "no sign that Mr Corbyn" or Labour had "grasped the seriousness of what is happening" or had begun to "execute a strategy to respond to defeat it".

    He added: "Whatever the denials, Johnson has embarked on a crash and burn strategy deliberately aimed at creating the circumstances for a general election, setting up the EU, parliament, and the civil service, in a grotesque perversion of the truth, as the reasons he has no option but to call one.

    He also accused Labour of being "taken over" and that it was "time to stop pretending" that the party was the way it used to be.

    On the BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Campbell slammed Corbyn as having "not led on Brexit" or "the anti-Semitism issue" and that his leadership "kid themselves that there's a policy agenda that the country out there is even aware of".

    "What you have to do in opposition to win against a ruthless Tory Party, you have to do far more that is being done now," he said. "And we have to be honest about that."

    Mr Campbell also said he feared that Mr Johnson was attempting to "clear the decks towards a general election" as he thought that Labour's "weakness" made a Tory victory possible.

    He added: "He thinks, probably rightly, that the country has decided it will not put Jeremy Corbyn into office. I think there is a danger that we're going to be destroyed as a serious credible political force unless we face up to the reality of what's going on."

    The newly appointed British Prime Minister has pledged to "defeat Jeremy Corbyn" after assuming office and has launched a £100m campaign advertising the UK government's strategy under a no-deal Brexit. Mr Johnson has repeatedly said that he will withdraw the UK from the EU "with or without a deal" and that the UK was making preparations to face a no-deal Brexit if "Brussels refuses any further to negotiate". Jeremy Corbyn, who has battled accusations of antisemitism and weak leadership from Labour's Blairite faction, has urged Brits to demand snap election in order to stop a no-deal Brexit from occurring.

    Related:

    'Power is Power': Tony Blair Flays Brexit, Praises 'Great Alliances' With US, EU
    'Least He Deserves': Former Blair PR Chief Campbell Expelled From Labour Party
    'Corbyn Can’t be Trusted': Lib Dem Leader Swinson Rules Out Chances of Coalition With Labour
    Labour Leader Urges Supporters to Rally on Thursday for Snap General Elections in UK
    Tags:
    British Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, UK Labour Party, BBC Radio 4 Today, European Union, Brexit negotiations, no-deal Brexit, Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn, Tony Blair
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse