Boris Johnson Booed at Nicola Sturgeon Meeting Amid #IndeRef Remarks, Rising Scottish, Welsh Anger

The heckling came after Mr Johnson said during his first visit to Scotland that the Scottish independence referendum, which took place in 2014, a “once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-a-generation thing".

Newly appointed UK prime minister Boris Johnson was heckled on Monday during his with Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, prompting a wave of backlash on social media.

Boris Johnson booed as he meets Nicola Sturgeon, a meeting which reportedly Ruth Davidson advised him not to hold here https://t.co/L6ZTvaV6Ay — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) July 29, 2019

​The news comes as Scottish and Welsh resentment has risen over Mr Johnson's ascent to power and Brexit plans, as well as Westminster's handling of Brexit overall.

"It was on that basis that they cast their votes and I think it would be totally wrong now to break that promise to the people of Scotland and the UK and have another referendum," Mr Johnson has said in a reference to the second Scottish referendum during the visit to a naval base.

Boris Johnson has pledged to have the UK leave the EU by 31 October, the Brexit deadline, and has stated that while he wants a deal, he is ready to leave the EU without one should Brussels refuse to negotiate a new one. The newly appointed PM had launched a £100m no-deal Brexit campaign to ease tensions between the UK's four countries, or Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales,

But despite Mr Johnson’s visit, where he pledged to spend £300m to boost economic growth across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon blasted his initiative in a letter last week where she stated that she wanted her country to have an “alternative option” such as a second referendum on Scottish independence. Wales also hosted its own independence marches in May and July in Cardiff and Caernarfon, respectively, where Scottish and Welsh activists demanded to leave the UK amid Boris Johnson's rise to power and the government’s handling of Brexit.