Anti-Slavery NGOs Decry UK Gov't for Putting Victims of Slavery in Detention Centres

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's progressive system has no place for immigration detention, especially when it comes to victims of human trafficking, 10 anti-slavery non-governmental organizations (NGOs), said in a joint statement on Monday.

"Members believe that immigration detention should play no part in a progressive and fair immigration system. Until this is realised, the Home Office must immediately strengthen and implement its own guidance to ensure that no victim of human trafficking is ever detained," the joint statement said, as quoted by The Independent newspaper.

Earlier, the UK Home Office was accused of putting victims of modern slavery in detention centres, which, according to some NGO’s, including the Labour Exploitation Advisory Group (LEAG), could have a detrimental effect on their psyches.

The Home Office, on its part, has expressed its commitment to the well-being of all who have suffered from slavery and pledged to identify and support them during their stay in detention facilities.

From 2016 to 2018, 255 identified slavery survivors were put in detention facilities, according to the information obtained by the Scottish Refugee Council. According to the LEAG, the government does not have a working mechanism for identifying slavery victims due to the Home Office's desire to remove people from the United Kingdom as quickly as possible.