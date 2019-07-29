UK Nuclear Plant Guard Reportedly Gets Reprimanded for Doing 'Bottlecap Challenge' While Armed

The officer reportedly kicked the cap off a bottle while holding an assault rifle in his hands, and the video was uploaded to Twitter by the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, before it was eventually taken down.

A uniformed police officer belonging to the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) – a special force tasked with protecting nuclear sites in the United Kingdom – was filmed performing the so called "bottle cap challenge" while on duty at the Dungeness nuclear power plant, which the Sun described as "a top terror target."

According to the newspaper, the officer did the stunt while holding an H&K G36C assault rifle in his hands, and CNC even shared the video in a since-deleted tweet on 6 July with the following caption: "What do you think of our effort for the #bottletopchallenge? Do any of our policing friends fancy rising to the challenge? @nuclear­police #police #bottlecapchallenge?"

The post reportedly elicited a negative reaction, with one local complaining about "armed police d****** about with firearms whilst people are getting stabbed on the streets” and asking "how can you be an armed officer and do things like that?"

A spokeswoman for CNC told the newspaper that the officer responsible "has been given appropriate management advice".

The bottle cap challenge, one of the latest crazes to hit social media, requires participants to knock off a bottle cap, which is loosely placed on top of a bottle, with a roundhouse kick.

Since its inception, the challenge has been performed by many celebrities across the world, including Jason Statham, Mariah Carey, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ryan Reynolds.