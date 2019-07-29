At Least Three Dead, One Injured in Shooting in Southeastern France - Reports

At least three people have been killed and one injured in a shooting in Ollioules commune of the Var department in southeastern France, local media reported.

The incident took place near a petrol station on Sunday evening, Var-Matin newspaper reported. Two men and a woman were among those killed, the newspaper said.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital.

There are believed to be two tourists among killed people. French media say that the nationalities of the victims were not immediately known. The victims were reportedly killed by stray bullets.

"All means are being used to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the Ollioules shooting," Christophe Castaner, French Interior Minister, wrote on Twitter.

Tous les moyens sont mis en œuvre pour identifier et interpeller les auteurs de la fusillade d’Ollioules.

Pleine confiance en nos policiers dont je sais, au quotidien, la détermination à éradiquer ces réseaux criminels qui gangrènent nos quartiers. — Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) July 28, 2019

Robert Beneventi, the mayor of Ollioules, also confirmed the deadly shooting in his post on Facebook.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.