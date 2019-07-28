Register
12:41 GMT +328 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, speaks during a hustings event in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 2, 2019

    Former Tory Bank Chancellor Hammond Holds Private Talks to Torpedo BoJo’s ‘No-Deal Brexit’ – Report

    © REUTERS / Peter Morrison/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    223

    Speaking to MPs earlier this week, new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed that he would do his best to help ”Britain leave the EU with a deal". Earlier, he'd pledged that the UK would quit the EU by the October 31 deadline, even if there is no deal in place on future London-Brussels relations.

    Former Tory Chancellor Philip Hammond and Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer privately discussed how to torpedo Boris Johnson’ no Brexit deal shortly before the new UK Prime Minister entered office last week, The Guardian reports.

    During the talks, Hammond and Starmer reportedly agreed to cooperate with a number of other leading MPs, including former Tory Ministers Oliver Letwin and Dominic Grieve, who don’t support the no-deal scenario.

    “The political direction of travel under Boris Johnson is clear, and so it is more important than ever that we build a strong cross-party alliance to stop a no-deal Brexit. That work will intensify over the summer, before parliament resumes in September,” The Guardian quoted Starmer as saying.

    Tories Lead in Polls After Boris Johnson Becomes Prime Minister

    The remarks were preceded by a new Opinium/Observer survey which showed that the Conservatives have goine through a “Boris bounce” in the polls since Johnson entering office.

    The Tories led with 30 percent more of the vote than Labour in Johnson’s first week as Prime Minister, according to the poll. It puts the Conservatives up seven points compared with a fortnight ago.

    New UK Finance Minister Announces ‘Significant Extra Funding’

    Starmer’s statement came as new Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid announced “significant extra funding” to help the UK get “fully ready to leave” the EU on 31 October, with or without a deal.

    According to David, additional spending will specifically include hefty sums on the UK’s “biggest ever public information campaigns” related to the country’s possible no-deal exit from the EU. Also on the table is a plan to fund the appointment of 500 new Border Force officers, he said.

    “Yes, we want to leave with a good deal – one that abolishes the undemocratic backstop. That would be better for the UK, and better for the EU, and work is already underway to achieve this. But, we should not shy away from the fact that currently the EU is refusing to make any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement. If they do not, we will of course have to leave the EU without a deal,” he wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.

    David added that if a “better deal” is not accepted, "we must be – and are – prepared to leave [the bloc] on our own terms”.

    The remarks were preceded by Johnson delivering his first speech to Parliament as UK Prime Minister, in which he , in particular, signalled his readiness to negotiate "in good faith" with the EU on Brexit.

    At the same time, he stressed that no country "with self-respect" could accept the "Irish backstop" and that this had to be abolished before the UK could accept a deal with Europe.

    “I don't accept that they can only be solved by part of the UK remaining in the single market or the customs union....but I am ready to meet and talk with the European Commission whenever and wherever”, Johnson pointed out.

    He added that he would “much prefer to leave the EU with a deal” and that he would “work flat out to make it happen”.

    Separately, he told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the EU must abandon the Irish backstop if Brussels wants to reach an agreement on Brexit with the UK.

    As a prime ministerial hopeful, Johnson repeatedly promised that Britain would pull out of the EU by October 31, even if the deal is not clinched by this deadline.

    'No deal' has been widely described as a worst-case scenario, which is expected to take a toll on both Europe's economy and that of the UK.

    Related:

    'No Second Chances': Boris Johnson Pledges to Make UK 'Match Fit' For Brexit
    Boris Johnson Busted to Be in the Dark About His Brexit Plan Details, Grilled Online
    Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal Could Create a 'Rift' With EU - Political Analyst
    EU Bets on Boris Johnson: Brussels Mulls Brexit Deadline Extension - Report
    Tags:
    deal, deadline, EU, Brexit, Philip Hammond, Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse