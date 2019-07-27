Register
21:42 GMT +327 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rally for Independent Wales. Caernarfon, 27 July 2019

    Brexit, Rise of Boris Johnson 'Blew The Lid Off' Growing Welsh Independence Movement - Protestors

    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The northwestern Welsh city near the island of Holyhead hosted its own independence rally following the successful grassroots ‘All Under One Banner’ (AUOB) Cymru campaign in May in Cardiff.

    Thousands of people took to the streets of Caernarfon on Saturday to rally for Welsh independence. Crowds gathered from 11:00 to 13:00 GMT at Victoria Dock Car Park and marched to Balaclava Road, along Northgate Street to Palace Street, to convene at the main site at Castle Square.

    The event, organised by AUOB Cymru and Yes Cymru, was supported by numerous groups campaigning for an independent Wales, but did not have ties to a specific political party.

    Whilst the BBC tallied around 5,000 attendees, organisers counted more than 8,000 people joining the event.

    The rally came as a recent YouGov poll revealed that support for Welsh independence stood at 36 percent, with support for Westminster dropping below 50 percent for the first time since polling began.

    Demonstrators gathered to hear numerous speakers such as Scottish comedian and activist Hardeep Singh Kohli, renowned singer Dafydd Iwan and famed beat-boxer Ed Holden.

    Attendees, Speakers Comment On Welsh Independence

    Two attendees said that they had seen the “advertisements on the back of a bus stop and thought it would be a good idea”.

    “I think our minds have changed a lot in the last few weeks,” one of the attendees said. “Because of the politics and a certain buffoon,” she said, hinting at the appointment of UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

    When asked which recent event had motivated them the most, one of the attendees replied, “Boris Johnson”.

    “Not that I’ve ever been against it, but I don’t think that I would’ve come here today if it wasn’t for that,” she added.

    Gwyn Llewelyn, YesCymru organiser, said that roughly 8,000 people had attended the event, according to those tallying head counts at the entrance.

    Speaking on the call for Welsh independence, Mr Llewelyn said that he thought that Wales had “been a nation without confidence for too long” and that there had always been “that sense of wanting to be different, but [the Welsh] have always listened to the propaganda of the British establishment—that we’re too small, too stupid, too poor.”

    He added: “But now, the main catalyst is what happened with Brexit, which blew the lid on how the British establishment treats the peripherals—Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales—and I think that people see now how we’re being treated, and that’s why we’re here today.

    Championship beatboxer and poet Ed Holder, or ‘Mr Phormula’, spoke in front of the large crowd in both Welsh and English about the importance of language in preserving national identity.

    “Wales has come to Caernarfon today”, Mr Holden said to a cheering crowd. “8,000 people is great, but it will also fan the flames of those who want to censor us.”

    “One thing that it will bring will be language,” he said whilst noting that language was a “fantastic instrument of communication,” it could be “used by people to divide us”.

    “[Language] is one of the main things that has kept us apart, but it’s one of the main things that makes a strong identity, and belongs to all of us” he said before reading a “Wenglish” poem.

    Scottish comedian, Hardeep Singh Kohli, thanked the Welsh for inviting him to the event. “I’m from Glasgow, but when I’m in Wales, I feel Welsh,” he said.

    He said that the reason why he joined the movement was because he could not "sleep for thinking of the injustices visited upon the Welsh”.

    “No country in the world has more castles than Wales”, Mr Kohli said. “Why is that? Because they needed to build them to keep you down”.

    “I’m not here to tell you why independence is a necessity, because I ask you, ‘Why isn’t it’,” Mr Kohli added. “Wales is a country, and a great country—the original country [of the UK]”.

    He added: “I don’t stand with you, I stand beside you for independence. And when independence comes, I will be both with you and beside you,” he added.

    The protests come after Boris Johnson, who became Conservative leader and UK prime minister on 24 July, promised to lead the UK out of the European Union by the 31 October deadline. Mr Johnson attacked the Irish backstop on Saturday, calling it "undemocratic and divisive" and threatened to block Brexit negotiations if the EU failed to ditch it.

    The newly appointed head of state praised leaving the EU as a "massive economic opportunity", but his sentiments were not shared by EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who slammed Mr Johnson for demanding to remove the backstop and urged EU officials to unite against the new PM, as well as Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar, who said a hard Brexit would undermine British unity and pull Northern Ireland and Scotland away from London.

    Related:

    Saturday's Scottish Independence Rally to Gather 'Tens of Thousands' of Participants
    MSM Silent As Thousands of Scottish Independence Supporters Attend "All Under One Banner" March
    Analyst: SNP Made 'Profound' Mistake in Linking EU Membership with Scottish Independence
    Welsh Protestors Hold Rally in Caernarfon for Independence From Britain (Video)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse