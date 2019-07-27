Welsh Protestors Hold Rally in Caernarfon for Independence From Britain (Video)

London previously dealt with mass discontent in Scotland and Northern Ireland after the 2016 Brexit referendum, as these parts of the Kingdom had a considerable majority that voted to remain in the European Union.

Numerous protesters gathered in the city of Caernarfon on Saturday to march for an independent Wales. The people are marching through the Welsh city and are expected to hold a big rally on Castle Square later in the day.

Back in May, a group of supporters of Welsh independence known as All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOB Cymru) organised a rally in Cardiff, demanding separation from the United Kingdom.

Rally for Independent Wales. Caernarfon, 27 July 2019

Wales was conquered by England in the 13th century and became an equal part of the kingdom during the reign of King Henry VIII in the 16th century.