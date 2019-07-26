Russian Military Denies Reports of Arms Deliveries to Serbia Intercepted by Romania

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defence Ministry has denied Romanian government allegations about the interception and seizure of a Russian vessel carrying armoured personnel carriers for the Serbian army.

"The Russian Defence Ministry did not send any ships to transport military equipment along the Danube to Serbia. All allegations of such deliveries and a Russian cargo ship with armoured personnel carriers 'seized' by the Romanian side are absolutely false", the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, exports of military products from Russia to Serbia are carried out in strict accordance with international law and in the framework of bilateral military-technical cooperation.

"All deliveries have been carried out in strict accordance with the terms of the contract and at the time schedule agreed by the sides", the statement said.

About 600 troops from Russia, Belarus and Serbia began on 14 June joint tactical drills, dubbed Slavic Brotherhood-2019, in the Serbian city of Pancevo. The exercises, which ran through 27 June involved more than 200 troops from Russia's Airborne Force, about 300 Serbian servicemen and up to 60 servicemen from Belarus.