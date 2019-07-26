Hardcore Brexiteer Stirs Twitter After Calling EU Commission President 'Herr Juncker in the Bunker'

Francois is one of the most outspoken Brexiteers in the Conservative Party, frequently making extremely controversial comments - he recently told pro-EU activists "we are signing your death warrant", for instance.

Hardcore Brexiteer Mark Francois has sparked uproar on social media after referring to outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as "Herr Juncker in the Bunker."

He made his fiery comments on BBC Newsnight 25th July, when he was questioned by host Kirsty Wark on Juncker making clear to Prime Minister Boris Johnson the EU wouldn’t renegotiate the Brexit deal secured by his predecessor Theresa May.

The clip was posted on Newsnight’s official Twitter account but has since been deleted.

​However, many users took to the social network to condemn his comments, with some suggesting Francois was attempting to compare Juncker with Adolf Hitler.

Conversely, others sought to defend Francois, suggesting his detractors were hysterical remainers.

