Locust Plague to Come? Netizens Link ‘Apocalyptic’ Lightning Strikes With Boris Johnson Becoming PM

The gaffe-prone former London mayor assumed the office of British prime minister on 24 July after defeating UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the race to succeed Theresa May as the leader of the Conservative Party. Johnson’s victory was followed by powerful thunderstorms across the country and extreme record-breaking heat.

Thousands of mind-blowing lightning strikes and thunderstorms raged across Britain after Boris Johnson was voted to be the next Conservative Party leader and, thereby, prime minister, prompting some social media users to jokingly conclude that this was not a coincidence. Many shared terrifying videos and pictures of lightning bolts flashing across the sky over the UK, suggesting that this can’t be a good sign.

Boris hasn't even been PM 24 hours and the apocalypse has already started #Thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/W5k8ZI7BLc — Dr John Fernandes (@DrJFTFernandes) July 23, 2019

​Some suggested that other Biblical plagues are yet to come.

Intense heat, thunder and lightning on the day Boris Johnson becomes prime minister surely can't be a coincidence.

​Others pointed out that the extremely hot weather might be another harbinger of the apocalypse, or the UK “self-combusting” over his election.

On the day of Boris Johnson’s leadership announcement as Prime Minister we’ve had the hottest day of the year followed by a lightning and thunderstorm.



​The UK, as well as other European countries, has witnessed extreme heat, with 25 July becoming one of the hottest days on the continent, with dry air blowing in from northern Africa.

Britain is close to breaking its 2003 temperature record, meteorologists suggest, after temperatures across England exceeded 30C. The island has not only been melting under a heatwave, but has also been hit by thunderstorms across the country, with the Met Office warning of power cuts, travel delays and damages. BBC meteorologist Simon King revealed on 24 July that there had been around 45,000 lightning strikes across the island nation.