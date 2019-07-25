Register
18:26 GMT +325 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Surfing woman

    French Women Give up Topless Sunbathing Fearing Lusty Stares, Health Problems, Study Suggests

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    131

    France has earned fame as the country of liberty, equality, and fraternity. However, more and more women there seem to be abandoning one of the advances in the fight for feminism – the right to strip on the beach. While some point at harassment as a possible reason, others suggest that the health damage and social media pressure is to blame.

    Fewer than 20% of Frenchwomen under 50, surveyed by the country’s pollster Ifop, acknowledged they would opt for a so-called monokini, in other words, appearing topless on a beach, in comparison to about 30% a decade ago. The drop is even more drastic in comparison with 1984, when almost half of the respondents, or 43%, said they were ready to wear nothing but panties.

    Thus, Frenchwomen have turned out to be more conservative than their closest neighbours, namely Germany with 34% supporting topless sunbathing and Spaniards where this number is 48%.

    According to the poll, conducted by Ifop with the French site VieHealthy.com, pestering, lusty stares and as well as fear of criticism are what prompts women aged between 18 and 25 to cover up.

    As the political science professor Camille Froidevaux-Metterie from Reims University points out, social media and aggressive marketing make many women feel insecure about their body.

    "Women feel that their breasts don't look good enough, so they hide them. It's even worse today with social media and influencers. They participate in this commercial system which creates standards to prevent women liking their bodies”, she said.

    A broader snapshot of the respondents from France, however, suggests that the health problems that solar radiation can cause are the most popular reason to never go topless.

    At the same time, the opposite option of going to the beach fully covered, wearing an Islamic burkini, does not also seem to have many fans. The pollster points out that 68% of respondents agreed that seeing a woman in a burkini on the beach bothers them while only 22% expressed the same feelings about topless beachgoers.

    Swimming pools in France, which has the largest Muslim population in Europe, recently became a battlefield against the full-body swimsuits. The authorities in Grenoble shut down the city’s two municipal facilities amidst a sweltering heatwave gripping western Europe after several Muslim women were seen swimming there wearing burkinis in defiance of the garment’s ban.

    The burkini-clad women went to the pools twice at the initiative of Alliance Citoyenne, a civil rights NGO, to challenge a city ban on the full-body swimwear, which they claim is discriminatory, but were fined €35 each as a result.

    In response, the city residents have launched a “citizens’ secular, ecologist” Facebook group called “Everyone Naked”, and they summoned members to arrive at the pool naked and challenge the “burkini brigade”, deploring Green mayor Eric Piolle’s “worrying inaction”.

    2016 witnessed several French municipalities banning the wearing of burkinis, claiming it was a security threat, only to have the bans later overturned by a court.

    Related:

    Women Defying Burkini Ban Prompt Shutdown of Public Pools in French City
    French Nudists Threaten to 'Bare All' in Sizzling Public Pool Standoff With Burkini Bathers
    'Feature of Religious Fundamentalism': French MP Slams Move Against Burkini Ban as 'Provocation'
    Tags:
    burkini, survey, topless, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse