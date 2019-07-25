Spanish PM Sanchez Loses Confidence Vote After Rejecting Coalition Deal With Podemos

Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez lost a confidence vote on Thursday after he rejected a coalition deal with the left-wing Podemos party.
Previously, the Socialist Party (PSOE) offered Podemos the post of deputy PM and three ministerial offices, but the potential allies were unable to agree on the Labour Ministry.
Although the Socialists secured 123 seats, they needed at least 176 MPs to form a coalition. While Sanchez had the support of his party, he lost the vote 124-170, with 52 legislators abstaining.
