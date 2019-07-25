Heatwave Hits Europe: Temperatures in UK, France, Netherlands Reach New Highs

According to meteorologists, the UK is close to breaking its 2003 temperature record, while Paris has already registered its hottest day since 1947.

Thursday, 25 July 2019 has become one of the hottest days in Europe, as various countries are suffering from abnormal heat caused by dry air coming from northern Africa.

The Paris area reached 40.6 C° (105.1 F°), while the weather in London is set to break a record at 38.5 degrees Celsius (101.3°F). At the same time, the Dutch meteorology institute KNMI said that temperatures had peaked at 39.4 degrees Celsius (102.9 degrees Fahrenheit), making it the hottest day since the summer of 1944.

Hot as Hell: Temperatures in Paris hit record high amid European heatwave https://t.co/C53LRItXpv — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 25, 2019

Belgium, Germany, and many other countries are also facing scorching heat. According to meteorologists, the hot weather will come to an end on Friday.