A Patrouille de France aircraft crashed on 25 July at the Perpignan-Rivesaltes Airport because of a bad manoeuvre, the local media reported.

According to Air Plus news, the plane ended up near Peyrestortes Road, which borders the airport’s runways.

A fire that broke out around the aircraft was quickly put out by firefighters.

The plane's pilot has reportedly ejected and remains alive.

Patrouille de France was reportedly preparing to participate in the St Cyprien Air Festival (Fête aérienne St Cyprien).