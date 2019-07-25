The Christian Democratic Union’s leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, considered to be one of Angela Merkel’s closest allies, officially became the German defence minister on 24 July. The post became vacant after Ursula von der Leyen was elected the new European Commission President.

Inglourious Basterds star Til Schweiger has taken aim at Germany’s new defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on social media and posted a collage, suggesting that the 56-year-old CDU chief might not be a good choice for the top job.

The meme picture that he posted included Kramp-Karrenbauer’s portrait along with the images of her counterparts – the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. While the two men looked seriously into the camera, wearing a smart suit and a uniform with medals respectively, AKK, as the German media has dubbed the CDU politician, was pictured dressed as a cleaning lady. Schweiger noted in the caption: “Epic!” and posted numerous ROFL emojis.

The German outlet Bild points out the photo was taken this February during a show at the Carnival in AKK’s home state Saarland. As the actor told the magazine, this picture caught his attention on Instagram, he thought it was funny and decided to share.

"It speaks for itself… I think the bargaining for the post and if Kramp-Karrenbauer will become chancellor is rather sad”, he said.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded Angela Merkel as the head of the CDU in December 2018, replaced former Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen on 24 July. The latter left the ministry after six years because she was elected EU Commission President.

The appointment is said to be surprising, considering that AKK earlier said she intended to concentrate on party leadership instead of government service, a DW report says. It also added that many had expected Health Minister Jens Spahn to become the new defence minister.