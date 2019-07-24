Newly Elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Arrives at Downing Street For First Official Speech

The day before, Boris Johnson was elected as the head of the Conservative Party, thereby also becoming the UK's new prime minister, defeating his opponent, Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt.

Boris Johnson has arrived at Downing Street to deliver his first official speech as the country's new prime minister.

Earlier in the day, Johnson attended an audience with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, where he was asked to form a government.

He is expected to make key appointments on the same day, including foreign and home secretaries and the treasury chief, after several senior ministers said they would not serve under him.

Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!