Watch Buckingham Palace as Newly Elected UK PM Boris Johnson Arrives to Meet Queen Elizabeth II

Newly-elected British PM Boris Johnson is meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and officially taking over office from Theresa May.

Boris Johnson is expected to make major appointments later in the day, including the foreign and home secretaries and the treasury chief.

The ex-UK foreign secretary won the Tory vote, becoming the leader of the Conservative party on Tuesday. Johnson got 92,153 votes, compared to 46,656 for his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Following his victory, the politician announced his primary goal would be to deliver Brexit by 31 October and reunite the governing party.

